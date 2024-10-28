Tanimura & Antle Artisan Brand Unveils Fresh Packaging Look

SALINAS, Ca., October – Tanimura & Antle is excited to announce a vibrant new look for its Tanimura & Antle Artisan® brand of premium fresh produce. The refreshed packaging, inspired by valuable customer feedback, boasts bold colors and updated designs to make it easier for consumers to quickly identify Artisan products on store shelves.

The new packaging was officially debuted at the IFPA Global Produce Show, where it gained enthusiastic responses from industry professionals, buyers, and attendees. While the look has changed, the Tanimura & Antle Artisan® brand’s renowned flavors, textures, and quality remain exactly the same.

“For 15 years, the Tanimura & Antle Artisan® line has been a symbol of innovation and superior quality, bringing products like Artisan Lettuce and Artisan Romaine to the forefront of the fresh produce industry. Listening to our customers and adapting to meet their needs has always been our priority, and this packaging refresh reflects our continued commitment to innovation in both product and presentation,” said Brian Antle, Executive Vice President of Sales.

The Tanimura & Antle Artisan® brand is known for its pioneering approach, offering smaller, specialized varieties of premium fresh produce that deliver a perfect balance of flavor, texture, and sustainability. From the unique mini lettuce heads of Artisan Lettuce to the delicate bite of Artisan Sweet Broccoli, Tanimura & Antle’s products are consistently developed with the customer and consumer in mind. The updated packaging enhances the shelf appeal of these products while maintaining the same high standards buyers and consumers have come to expect.

“As an employee-owned farming operation, we are proud to uphold our commitment to quality and sustainability,” said Ashley Kaslin, Director of Marketing. “The updated packaging is a direct reflection of our focus on continuous improvement, ensuring that consumers not only experience the premium flavors of our products but can easily recognize them on the shelf. It’s a win for both our retail customers and their shoppers.”

Beyond product development, Tanimura & Antle continues to lead the way in sustainable farming practices. By growing smaller, specialized varieties in its Tanimura & Antle Artisan® family, the company uses less water and fewer inputs while maintaining the high-quality standards the brand is known for. This packaging refresh is part of a larger strategy to stay at the forefront of the produce industry, catering to evolving consumer demands while maintaining the company’s core values.

The updated Artisan packaging will begin rolling out in stores nationwide this week, and Tanimura & Antle looks forward to growing alongside its valued partners, offering consumers fresh, sustainable, and delicious produce for years to come.