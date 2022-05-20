Tanimura & Antle Promotes Nick Sgheiza to Chief Operating Officer

SALINAS, Ca. – Employee-owned Tanimura & Antle, one of the largest grower shippers in the Salinas Valley, announced today the promotion of Nick Sgheiza to Chief Operating Officer.



“I am both excited for Nick and excited for the company as we continue to turn new chapters at Tanimura & Antle and promote from within our organization,” said Scott Grabau, CEO & President of Tanimura & Antle. “I have had the privilege of working directly with Nick for many years and am confident in his capabilities, dedication and decision making, which will make him extremely successful in this new role.”



Sgheiza started his career at Tanimura & Antle in 1999 as an intern in the Company’s cooler, harvest shop and planting department. After graduating from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, he returned to Tanimura & Antle to begin his full time career. Sgheiza first worked in the Company’s Spinach and Spring Mix department before being promoted to run the Company’s onion operations. He was later promoted to Senior Director of Harvest Operations in 2016, Vice President of Harvest Operations in 2018 and most recently Executive Vice President of Operations in 2021.



“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to be a part of the executive leadership team at Tanimura & Antle. Over the last 22 years I have held numerous positions, in multiple divisions of the company, all of which have prepared me for this role,” Sgheiza said. “Working in the agriculture industry is my passion. I am looking forward to using my leadership vision to inspire employees and drive our team into the future both as a company and an industry.”



Sgheiza has a Bachelor’s Degree in Crop Science with a Minor in Agriculture Business from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He is a recipient of the Produce Business 40-under-Forty award, a graduate of the Future Leaders program of the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California, and participates annually in volunteering at the Monterey County Farm Day.



About Tanimura & Antle: Founded in 1982, Tanimura & Antle is an employee-owned family farming business with a four generation legacy and a passionate commitment to growing premium quality produce. Built on a partnership between two families, with a shared commitment to always value employees as its greatest asset, the founding families now share ownership with all employees — from farming and harvest crews to management — through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). As one of the largest independent vegetable growers in the United States, Tanimura & Antle farms more than 36,000 acres of rich, fertile farmland and ships a full line of premium fresh conventional and organic produce products throughout North America, Europe and Asia. www.taproduce.com