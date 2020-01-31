Taste a New Quality of Avocados at Fruit Logistica 2020

JD Cooling will introduce the world of fruit to new Softripe® avocados at Fruit Logistica, 5th – 7th February 2020, with tastings in Hall 27 / Stand E-11.

Ripened in the UK, successful trials in partnership have resulted in a superfruit with a much better taste and more enjoyable texture. Sweeter, nuttier, smoother and creamier, the Softripe® avocados scored higher in independent consumer and expert trials* than conventionally ripened avocados.

Furthermore, Softripe® avocados have both a longer shelf and post-purchase life whilst produced with a 40% shorter ripening cycle when compared to conventional ripening.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the results of the Softripe® avocado trials. Along with the bananas we launched Softripe® with, the fruit we’re able to produce is fantastic. The results are superb and proof that Softripe® is worth the investment. Especially when you consider the long-term benefits of improved yield and through-put along with a large reduction in waste fruit,” explains James Tumber, Specialist Services Director, JD Cooling.

Launched exclusively in the UK in 2019 by JD Cooling, the award-winning Softripe® technology has revolutionised ripening by effectively ‘talking’ to the fruit and adapting to its needs during the process as if it were on the tree. This stress-free process is what enhances quality and flavour to ultimately provide a better consumer experience.

John Dye, Group Chairman JD Cooling Group, “Innovating with our partners for the benefit of end-users is central to our work and Softripe® avocados is another great result of what we can achieve in partnership. We’re so pleased to be working alongside Frigotec GmBH on Softripe®. It’s an exciting time for us and the future of UK fruit growers and importers.”

Softripe® technology received Silver for the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award 2019 and is available exclusively in the UK through JD Cooling. Visit us in Hall 27 / Stand E-11 at Fruit Logistica 2020 or contact us on 01553 767 446 or info@jdcooling.com to find out more.

