Taste a New Quality of Avocados at Fruit Logistica 2020

JD Cooling Group Produce January 31, 2020

JD Cooling will introduce the world of fruit to new Softripe® avocados at Fruit Logistica, 5th – 7th February 2020, with tastings in Hall 27 / Stand E-11.

Ripened in the UK, successful trials in partnership have resulted in a superfruit with a much better taste and more enjoyable texture. Sweeter, nuttier, smoother and creamier, the Softripe® avocados scored higher in independent consumer and expert trials* than conventionally ripened avocados.

Furthermore, Softripe® avocados have both a longer shelf and post-purchase life whilst produced with a 40% shorter ripening cycle when compared to conventional ripening.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the results of the Softripe® avocado trials. Along with the bananas we launched Softripe® with, the fruit we’re able to produce is fantastic. The results are superb and proof that Softripe® is worth the investment. Especially when you consider the long-term benefits of improved yield and through-put along with a large reduction in waste fruit,” explains James Tumber, Specialist Services Director, JD Cooling.

Launched exclusively in the UK in 2019 by JD Cooling, the award-winning Softripe® technology has revolutionised ripening by effectively ‘talking’ to the fruit and adapting to its needs during the process as if it were on the tree. This stress-free process is what enhances quality and flavour to ultimately provide a better consumer experience.

John Dye, Group Chairman JD Cooling Group, “Innovating with our partners for the benefit of end-users is central to our work and Softripe® avocados is another great result of what we can achieve in partnership. We’re so pleased to be working alongside Frigotec GmBH on Softripe®. It’s an exciting time for us and the future of UK fruit growers and importers.”

Softripe® technology received Silver for the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award 2019 and is available exclusively in the UK through JD Cooling. Visit us in Hall 27 / Stand E-11 at Fruit Logistica 2020 or contact us on 01553 767 446 or info@jdcooling.com to find out more. 

About JD Cooling Group

With regional offices in King’s Lynn, Manchester, Scotland, Bristol and Kent, JD Cooling Group is the UK’s leading independent supplier of bespoke cooling to a broad range of sectors everything from field-to-fork and pharmaceutical cleanrooms to air-conditioning for small independent companies, local authorities to large corporations. Offering the complete cooling package including natural and industrial refrigeration, automation controls, power, heat recovery and heating, ventilation & air conditioning, they are on-hands 24/7, 365 days a year.

www.jdcooling.com

www.softripe.com

