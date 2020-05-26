Taste The Tropics and Boost Your Apple Category With Piñata Apples

WENATCHEE, WA – Stemilt is ready to help retailers rock their apple category by providing high quality, flavorful Pinata® apples for the summer season. Stemilt’s senior marketing manager, Brianna Shales, believes Piñata® apples are exactly what consumers need who want to eat healthier, cook more at home or those who want to snack on an apple with excellent quality and flavor.

“Fortunately, we can bring this apple to consumers all summer long thanks to Piñata®’s great storing capabilities,” explains Shales. “We reserve fruit with high starch reserves, color and great quality indicators for this time of year as we know they will provide consumers an excellent eating experience. It will taste like the apple just came off the tree!”

Stemilt grows the variety conventionally and organically in Washington state and has a long-time partnership with Chilean-based Frusan and Argentina-based Patagonia Fruits to import organic and conventional Piñata® apples for Stemilt. Both Frusan and Patagonia Fruit hold the fruit to the same World Famous standards that Stemilt does so retailers can expect Piñata® apples to have consistent qualities and great flavor this summer.

“Retailers will have a wide variety of both conventional and organic Piñata® apples sizes to choose from and bulk promotions are a great way to move the category during the summer months,” says Shales. “We suggest running Pinata® as part of multi-variety apple ads and using the apple’s fun messaging and graphics to share its uniqueness.”

Retailers can utilize the high graphic standard carton to build big and prominent displays in high traffic areas in store. If store frequency is down and online grocery traffic is up, ensure that the product listing is up to date as it shows the consumer exactly what they are purchasing.

“It is very important that the retailers keep all product listings current, especially if their online traffic is increasing,” explains Shales. “If they need help pushing Piñata® on their online platforms, Stemilt has all of the resources they need.”

Stemilt’s marketing team can provide digital banner ads, key messaging and photos to ensure product listings have the essential information needed to create successful promotions. Stemilt can also help retailers with their digital channels and provide video, photos, and more.

“Piñata® is such a fun, tropical apple with a flavor profile that many seek out,” says Shales. “Many people can turn to this variety to use for snacking, cooking, or baking and we have plenty of digital resources that can help retailers push this apple through check out stands.”

