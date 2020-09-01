Taylor Farms Pays Tribute to Following Passing of Albert Garnica

Taylor Farms and the Produce industry suffered a big loss last week with the passing of Albert Garnica. Over his career Albert helped define the reliability and quality that launched the value-added salad category.

Albert’s tireless commitment to continuous improvement helped drive Taylor Farms and the industry to a new level. More important than any of his professional accomplishments, Albert mentored countless members of our team as well as the industry. Always generous with his time and encouragement, he has helped make us all better people.

Taylor Farms, and the entire produce industry, will not be the same without him. The enthusiasm and heart he brought to work daily will never be forgotten and we thank him for his years of ensuring consumers had access to healthy, fresh foods.

Please keep his family in your thoughts, including his wife, children and grandchildren of whom he loved dearly.