Ten Acre Marketing Expands Account Teams

GRAND FORKS, ND – Ten Acre Marketing, a full-service agricultural marketing firm expanded both their food and farming teams with two new hires.

Danna Sabolik joins Ten Acre Marketing as Account Coordinator after several months supporting the firm as a freelance writer. Previously, Danna was the Director of Marketing & Communications at Northarvest Bean Growers Association after starting her career in agriculture journalism writing for Dairy Star. Danna is a graduate of Benedictine College with a BS in Journalism and Mass Communications.

Gabrielle Blacker steps into the role also of Account Coordinator. Gabrielle most recently led the creative transition of United Fresh Produce Association and Produce Marketing Association as the two dissolved in 2021, reemerging as the International Fresh Produce Association. She spent the prior three years as United Fresh’s Creative Coordinator where she most notably created the visual components of United Fresh LIVE! 2020, the fresh produce industry’s first and largest virtual trade show. Gabrielle is a graduate of James Madison University where she earned a BS in Digital Communication and Multimedia.

“As our clients’ needs become more and more unique, and our firm grows, it’s critical that we assemble a team of experienced professionals. We require top talent to meet the demands of our clients. ” shared Leah Halverson, Founder and CEO of Ten Acre Marketing. “Danna’s experience as a dairy farmer continues to this day where she understands and is passionate about day-to-day production agriculture. And Gabby’s time with United Fresh developed an immeasurable wealth of produce industry knowledge. Both women have hit the ground running which has allowed Ten Acre Marketing to seamlessly continue to service our expanding client roster.”

###

Founded in 2019 by Leah Halverson, Ten Acre Marketing aims to enjoy the process, and appreciate the impact of unique storytelling. The full-service marketing agency wants to tell the stories of those who put food on our plates by experience, creativity and fun. Headquartered in Grand Forks, ND Ten Acre Marketing utilizes a network of creative, smart, and extremely skilled individuals who have a passion for telling stories. For more information go to www.tenacremarketing.com.