Ten Acre Boosts Firms Expertise With Three Strategic Hires

GRAND FORKS, ND – Ten Acre Marketing, a full-service marketing firm that positions brands to advance agriculture, has invested in the expansion of their capabilities with three new strategic hires.



Experienced creative professional Terri Spencer has joined the firm as Vice President of Creative Services, leading Ten Acre’s performance team. Spencer is an accomplished designer with twenty years of creative experience, working with brands to build their visual aesthetic and brand narrative. Spencer resides in California, adding a sixth state to Ten Acre Marketing’s footprint.



“I’m honored to contribute to the growth of Ten Acre, spearheading the creative performance team,” shared Spencer. “The opportunity to position brands to advance agriculture with this team spoke deeply to me. Growing up on a farm instilled in me an appreciation for the power and potential of agriculture. I look forward to solving our clients’ creative challenges across the agriculture landscape.”



Joining the firm as Senior Account Manager, Sara Hewitt hails from southern Minnesota where she owns and operates a direct-to-consumer farm operation selling beef, lamb, honey and cut flowers along with raising corn and soybeans. Hewitt’s previous experience includes industry relations, branding, marketing, and programming work for clients with Ag Management Solutions.



Sara and her husband Mark, were top 10 finalists in the American Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture award, Southern MN Ag Ambassador finalists, and Compeer Groundbreakers award winners. She currently serves on the advisory committee for the Institute for Regenerative Resources and AgriSciences at Minnesota State University Mankato. In her role, Sara will be responsible for developing and growing client relationships through integrated marketing strategies and tactical plans to meet and exceed the client’s goals and objectives.



“Sara brings a wealth of ag marketing insights and a vast network to our team,” shared Erin Dickson, Senior Vice President, Ten Acre Marketing. “Her depth of knowledge and first-hand experience will resonate with our clients, delivering results-driven marketing solutions.”



Supporting the firm as the Production Manager, Denise Huggins has joined Ten Acre with more than two decades of production experience. Denise is responsible for interfacing with all internal teams, as well as maintaining critical vendor relationships necessary for delivering exceptional work to exceed client expectations. Experienced in digital and traditional marketing, advertising, branding, and production,

Denise is organized and detail-oriented with proficiency in project planning, estimating, and resource and vendor management.

Leah Halverson, CEO of Ten Acre says, “We are thrilled to be expanding our team once again. Both Terri and Denise will play key strategic roles within the firm, elevating our competencies to deliver exceptional work for our clients.” She added, “Sara joins us at a time when our clients’ needs are growing exponentially. Her insights complement our teams’ strengths well, further expanding our marketing capabilities.”



To learn more about Ten Acre Marketing, visit https://www.tenacremarketing.com/.