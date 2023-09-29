Eagle Produce LLC Recalls Whole Cantaloupe Because of Possible Health Risk

Eagle Produce Produce September 29, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Eagle Produce LLC Scottsdale, AZ is initiating a voluntary recall of 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupe with the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella following a test conducted on cantaloupe in a distribution center by the FDA. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain. In rare cases the organism can get into the bloodstream and producing more severe illness such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The cantaloupe subject to the recall include:

Brand     
Item Description     
UPC number Code     
Lot Code     
Kandy
Whole Cantaloupe
4050797901
Kandy
Whole Cantaloupe
4050797900
Kandy
Whole Cantaloupe
4050804918

The products were distributed between September 5th -16th  in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. and sold in various retail supermarkets.

No other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall. The company is cooperating with the FDA regarding this recall.

There have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items as of September 27th, 2023

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them. Consumers may contact Eagle Produce LLC for further information at 1-800-627-8674 Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5PM PST. Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.

