All Systems Go for FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022

Exhibitors and trade visitors are welcome to participate in the leading trade fair for the global fruit trade to be held in Berlin from 5 to 7 April 2022 as long as they are vaccinated, recovered or tested as appropriate. Book your booth and tickets now!

After a prolonged period of restrictions imposed due to Corona, a wide-ranging relaxation was implemented in Germany and other European countries last week. The opening plan for Germany envisages that, from 4 March, the restrictions on hotel stays and restaurant visits, for example, will be abated. As of 20 March, it is then planned that far-reaching measures will also be dispensed with. FRUIT LOGISTICA in April can thus roll out red carpet to everyone who has been vaccinated, recovered or tested as appropriate. In addition, wearing masks will be mandatory in the exhibition halls and on public transport.

“The new rulings ensure that we, as organisers, and of course our exhibitors and trade visitors, enjoy the ultimate sense of planning certainty that we so need. We are pleased and relieved to know that those who have not been vaccinated with an EU-recognised vaccine will also be able to join the event. Given the international nature of FRUIT LOGISTICA, this is an important prerequisite for a truly successful event.”

Exhibitors who had cancelled their registration due to uncertain schedules but who now are considering participating in due course, can still register until 15 March. The registration deadline has been extended.One of the exhibitors who chose to return in the past few days is The Greenery, a Dutch company. Harm-Jan Eikelenboom, Manager Marketing & Communication substantiates the decision as follows: “The Greenery loves maintaining contact with its existing and new customers and suppliers. Now that we can meet in person, we are happy to be back at FRUIT LOGISTICA. We look forward to meeting the fruit and vegetable world again!”So now, trade visitors can start planning their trip to Berlin. The FRUIT LOGISTICA ticket shop is now open. Season tickets are priced at 85 euros, and day tickets at 45 euros. Tickets are only available online. There is no box office.

