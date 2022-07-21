The 60 Year Celebration Continues for Bobalu

Oxnard, CA – Bobalu Berry Farms is celebrating 60 years in business throughout the year of 2022. There have been several milestones established already this year to commemorate the anniversary, and the celebration has continued with new steps forward each month.

All year, the Bobalu message has been “Cheers to 60 Years” as various new programs, philanthropic activities, and staff additions have been announced. The company plans to carry that momentum into the IFPA Foodservice Conference in Monterey where they will be exhibiting for the first time. “It seems only fitting to share champagne with customers visiting with us at the booth to celebrate partnerships established within foodservice as we focus on continued company growth in this very important segment” says Anthony Gallino, VP of Sales.

Bobalu Berry Farms will be highlighting the late summer and fall strawberry program ahead that will provide new acreage producing fresh strawberries in multiple regions in California carrying the company into 2023. This added volume for the late season is vital to foodservice as they rely on consistent supply for their fall and winter menus.

This week the company also celebrated the 60-year milestone in Oxnard, CA with a companywide party and BBQ providing an opportunity for company owners to give thanks to their staff for the support received every day by every employee. The BBQ included great food, commemorative gifts, lots of photos, and speeches by Bobby and RC Jones with personal thanks to all. “We have looked forward to this staff party more than any other celebration this year” says RC Jones, managing partner. “Celebrating with our team that is with us every day means the world to us”, adds Bobby Jones, managing partner. It’s only July and there is much more ahead as this company enjoys past accomplishments and sets their sights on the future together.

Be sure to visit the Bobalu team at booth #902 at the upcoming Foodservice Conference to learn more about the fall fresh berry program, continued milestones ahead this year, and share a “cheers to 60 years”.