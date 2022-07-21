Save Mart and Lucky Stores Debut Five Star Super Sweet Corn from Simoni & Massoni Farms Grown Exclusively for Save Mart and Lucky Shoppers

MODESTO, Calif. – Five Star Super Sweet corn has arrived fresh from the local fields of Brentwood, Calif. and is available exclusively in Save Mart and Lucky stores in California and Northern Nevada. Grown solely for Save Mart and Lucky by Simoni & Massoni farms, Five Star Super Sweet corn is sweet and crisp, offering customers a deliciously fresh seasonal side dish to their summer barbeques, parties, and easy weeknight dinners.

“We are thrilled to provide this delicious corn from Simoni and Massoni farms that has a loyal following for its freshness and sweetness and is grown exclusively for our Save Mart and Lucky customers to enjoy right now,” said Donovan Ford, senior vice president, store operations for The Save Mart Companies.

Save Mart and Lucky stores celebrate Simoni-Massoni Farms in Brentwood and the many other local growers that help provide shoppers with the freshest produce at affordable prices. A delicious and favorite choice for summertime meals, corn on the cob can be easily prepared – grilled, boiled, or microwaved and is also a great addition in salads, salsas and casseroles.

Corn grilling tips from The Save Mart Companies Corporate Executive Chef Kevin Cabrera:

With husks

If you’re grilling corn in the husks, it’s a good idea to soak the husks. This keeps them from burning and also adds a bit of moisture so the interior steams as it grills. Soak for a minimum 10 minutes to get the husks fully saturated.

This technique yields juicy, tender kernels.

Peel back the husk, but leave it attached. Use a dampened paper towel to easily remove corn silk.

Replace the husks and soak the whole cobs in clean water.

Place the cobs on the grill and turn every few minutes for about 15 minutes total.

Wrapped in foil

A second option for grilling corn is removing the husk and wrapping the corn in foil. This adds moisture to the corn with the ease of cleaning at the end. Another advantage is that you can season the corn before wrapping it in foil for an extra boost of flavor.

Without husks

The third option for grilling corn is to remove the husk entirely. Use a dampened paper towel to easily remove corn silk. This method is quick and easy, with flavorful results with a bit more char.

Place on the grill, turning to a new side every few minutes until steaming hot and tender.

While this Super Sweet Corn on the cob tastes great plain, the freshest toppings are available to pick up at Save Mart and Lucky for some delicious options to bump up the flavor:

Butter

Fresh finely minced garlic, chopped chives, and parsley

Ancho chili powder, grated Cotija cheese, freshly chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of fresh lime

Old Bay seasoning (especially good with seafood)

Parmesan and freshly chopped basil

Simoni-Massoni Farms Five Star Super Sweet Corn is available only at Save Mart and Lucky stores throughout the month of July or until supplies last.

About Save Mart and Lucky

With deep roots in the Central Valley, Save Mart operates 81 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada and benefits from longstanding friendships with local ranchers, farmers and producers who help ensure stores are stocked with fresh, competitively priced products every day.

Lucky stores reflect the spirit, identity and flavors found in the neighborhoods and communities they serve. With 66 stores from Carmel to Ukiah and around the San Francisco Bay Area, Lucky is known for being the low price leader and is dedicated to sourcing the freshest produce, meat and seafood along with local products, and varied and eclectic flavors. Save Mart and Lucky are part of The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company. Committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to the communities it serves, the company operates approximately 200 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (“SSI”), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices.

For more information on the company, please visit www.savemart.com.