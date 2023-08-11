The Highland Hub Empowers Customers with Enhanced Sustainability Features through Integration with Sustainable Food Group

Mulberry, FL – Highland Ag Solutions, a leading provider of software solutions for the fresh produce industry, is thrilled to announce its expansion of sustainability efforts through the official integration of the Sustainability Standard from Sustainable Food Group into its innovative software platform, Highland Hub. This integration will empower Highland’s customers with comprehensive sustainability features and enable them to access a suite of resources that will allow them to track, analyze, and optimize sustainability metrics across their operations.

As the global focus on sustainable practices intensifies, businesses across industries are actively seeking ways to reduce their ecological footprint. Highland recognizes this pressing need and aims to support its customers in achieving their sustainability goals. The Sustainable Food Group (SFG) is a part of the IPM Institute of North America, a non-profit with over 20 years of experience in implementing sustainability best practices in agriculture and communities. The Sustainability Standard, developed by the Sustainable Food Group, is a tool for improving measurement, communication, adoption and verification of sustainability best practices across the supply chain, enabling organizations to track performance and pinpoint opportunities for improvement.

· For growers, it provides a meaningful tool to measure, communicate and improve the adoption of sustainability best practices.

· For farming operations and facilities, operations can be audited and certified as an add on to their food safety audits (e.g., PrimusGFS) or as a stand-alone certification. The objective of the program is to assess and communicate performance on sustainability metrics and inspire continuous improvement of sustainability practices.

· For crop management, it covers a comprehensive set of environmental and social best practices, with a focus on advanced Integrated Pest Management (IPM). It addresses environmental protection, soil health, nutrient and irrigation management, air quality, waste and recycling, water and energy conservation, worker welfare and emergency management.

· For buyers, the Sustainability Standard provides assurance that suppliers are adopting best practices related to sustainable agriculture.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the Sustainable Food Group and integrate their Sustainability Standard into our software,” said Tara Stroud, Director of Customer Success for the Highland Hub. “This integration further solidifies our commitment to supporting our customers’ sustainability initiatives. By providing them with the tools to measure and enhance their sustainability efforts, we empower them to make a positive impact on the environment while driving efficiency and profitability.”

Highland Ag invites its existing and potential customers to explore the enhanced sustainability features and benefits offered through the integration with Sustainable Food Group. By adopting this cutting-edge technology, businesses can align their operations with global sustainability goals and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

For more information about Highland Hub, visit highlandhasit.com or contact an account manager at customerservice@highlandag.com and to learn more about IPM – Sustainable Food Group visit imminstitute.org.

About the Highland Hub:

Highland Ag Solutions revolutionizes technology for food safety, compliance, and data management by delivering cutting-edge digital solutions via the Highland Hub. Our comprehensive suite of solutions expands into data analysis with Highland Ag MarketWatch, an innovative data tool that further enhances the capabilities of farmers and industry professionals to maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

About IPM Institute and Sustainable Food Group:

The IPM Institute is an independent non-profit formed in 1998 to improve sustainability in agriculture and communities. The organization has over 20 years of experience in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and reducing pesticide use and risks. Over the years, the IPM Institute’s focus has expanded to encompass a broad range of agricultural and sustainability issues. In 2014, IPM Institute launched Sustainable Food Group (SFG) to focus specifically on developing and implementing programs to advance sustainability in food and agriculture. SFG works with clients to create sustainable, high-impact outcomes for their business, for people and the environment.