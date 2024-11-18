The Rise of Seedless Lemons

Sebastian Ramirez, North America Vision Magazine Produce November 17, 2024

As the industry continues to innovate, the future of the world’s produce aisles may feature an even broader selection of seedless fruit and vegetable options.

In supermarkets around the world, a quiet revolution is taking place in the produce aisles. From watermelons to mandarins and table grapes, once-familiar fruits are being transformed as new and improved seedless varieties that are gradually replacing their seeded counterparts. This shift is largely driven by consumers’ desire for convenience and the need to enhance the eating experience to boost sales.

One of the latest fruits to join this trend is the lemon. Known for its vibrant color and zesty flavor, the lemon has long been a staple in kitchens worldwide. However, despite its popularity, the lemon has also been a source of frustration for both home cooks and professional chefs, with its small, stubborn seeds often sneaking into dishes.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: North America Vision Magazine

Related Articles

Produce

The Wonderful Company Announces the Next Game-Changing Brand In Produce With The Launch Of Wonderful Seedless Lemons

The Wonderful Company Produce June 10, 2019

The Wonderful Company, known for its dedication to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands today announced the introduction of a new produce brand, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, a naturally seedless, Non-GMO Project Verified variety of lemon that will debut this fall 2019. The Wonderful Company owns the exclusive rights to this new, premium quality seedless lemon variety available in North America.