The Rise of Seedless Lemons

As the industry continues to innovate, the future of the world’s produce aisles may feature an even broader selection of seedless fruit and vegetable options.

In supermarkets around the world, a quiet revolution is taking place in the produce aisles. From watermelons to mandarins and table grapes, once-familiar fruits are being transformed as new and improved seedless varieties that are gradually replacing their seeded counterparts. This shift is largely driven by consumers’ desire for convenience and the need to enhance the eating experience to boost sales.

One of the latest fruits to join this trend is the lemon. Known for its vibrant color and zesty flavor, the lemon has long been a staple in kitchens worldwide. However, despite its popularity, the lemon has also been a source of frustration for both home cooks and professional chefs, with its small, stubborn seeds often sneaking into dishes.

