The Wonderful Company Announces 2021 $1M Wonderful Community Grants Applications Now Live

LOS ANGELES — The Wonderful Company today announced that its 2021 $1 million Wonderful Community Grant applications process is now live, continuing the company’s commitment to investing in and collaborating with the communities where its employees live and work. Over the last six years, The Wonderful Company and its owners, philanthropists and entrepreneurs Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have provided $4 million in Wonderful Community Grants directly to more than 50 area non-profits and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.

Now entering its sixth year, the Wonderful Community grants program demonstrates the company’s long standing commitment to impacting multigenerational change in the Central Valley. The funds will directly support game-changing programs at local schools and non-profit organizations, with a special emphasis on health and wellness, community beautification, family support and COVID-19 recovery efforts. All applications must be received by August 31 for priority consideration, but will be reviewed on an ongoing basis past the August deadline.

“The Wonderful Community Grants provide teachers and organizations with critical funding to run programs in the communities where our employees call home,” said Andy Anzaldo, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Social Responsibility at The Wonderful Company. “Each year, we are impressed with the breadth and quality of grant applications we receive, and we look forward to reviewing this year’s entries. The Central Valley is the heart of our business and the organizations we partner with are dedicated to enriching our communities now, and for future generations.”

For more information about eligibility requirements and to submit an application, please visit www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com or email communitygrants@wonderful.com.

About Wonderful Community Grants

The Wonderful Company and its owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a rich heritage of investing in the communities their employees call home, especially in California’s Central Valley. In addition to the millions of dollars the Resnicks and the Wonderful Company invest in the Central Valley every year, the Wonderful Community Grants program provides critical funding to organizations impacting change throughout the area. Area non-profits, local governments, schools, and faith-based organizations can apply for grants in the categories of health and wellness, family support, COVID-19 recovery efforts, and community beautification for amounts between $1,000 and $100,000 or until the funds are exhausted. Funds are available for program development/expansion, innovation, technology, and equipment. More information about Wonderful Community Grants can be found at www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN® Wines, JNSQ™ Wines, and Landmark® Wines.

The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.