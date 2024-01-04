Thriving Growth in Branded Organic Apples Signals Healthy Start to the New Year

Wenatchee, WA—CMI Orchards reports major growth in branded organic apple sales dollars, and highlights the New Year as a perfect opportunity to support healthy eating with CMI’s huge organic portfolio.

Danelle Huber, Senior Marketing Manager, notes a surge in demand for high flavor organics, revealing notable sales increases for various branded apples according to Nielsen scan data (latest 52 weeks through 12.2.23). Despite a marginal overall decline (-1.2%) in organic apple category sales dollars, Huber emphasizes the success of branded organic apples.

“Sweet and juicy organic Evercrisp is a standout performer, with a remarkable +401.8% growth over the latest reported 52 weeks. Organic Cosmic Crisp grew by +344% over the same period, carving out a significant chunk of the market as more shoppers enjoy this flavorful red apple,” explains Huber. “Other strong performers include organic Envy (+21.3%), and organic SugarBee (+121.6%).” Many reports, adds Huber, showcase a consistent upward trend in organic purchases in more health-minded demographics willing to spend a little extra for a purchase they can feel good about.

“The younger demographic is a prime and growing target audience, as this subset of the population typically purchases the most organic produce,” says Huber. “We’re seeing this trend build momentum as these young shoppers are generally more concerned about product sustainability, including understanding the origins and production of their food; they’re often more health-minded, and ultimately will continue to spend on organic produce despite economic pressures.”

CMI produces the largest organic apple, pear, and cherry portfolio in the industry, with the following core and specialty options available: Ambrosia Gold®, KIKU®, and Kanzi® apples; Fuji, Gala, Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, and Red Delicious apples; Bosc and D’Anjou pears; and Red and Rainier cherries.

“As we welcome the new year, CMI Orchards remains dedicated to providing the best of the best for not only our customers but shoppers too with our delicious, sustainable organic apples,” says Huber. “We’re not just fulfilling the needs of health-conscious consumers; we’re establishing the benchmark for a healthier, tastier future with every organic apple we cultivate.”

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.