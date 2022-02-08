TIPA Kicks Off Countdown to Viva Fresh with Keynote Speaker Announcement Highlighting Importance of Clean Eating

Mission, Texas – The Texas International Produce Association(TIPA) has announced Dave McGillivray as the 2022 Viva Fresh Expo keynote speaker at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas on April 21-23, 2022.

McGillivray might not be a household name to the average American, but if you know anything about the Boston Marathon, you know Dave’s work even if you don’t know his name. Serving since 1988 as the Technical and Race Director of the B.A.A. Boston Marathon, Dave McGillivray is an athlete, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and author. He’s also a survivor of triple bypass heart surgery.

Since its earliest concept as an idea, the Viva Fresh steering committee committed to sharing the message of healthy eating and the power of fresh fruits and vegetables. There is no better person to champion those messages than a world class athlete, who by his own account did not commit to eating healthy until he was faced with a major health crisis and recovery that was a product of both his genetics and poor eating habits.

As an athlete, McGillivray has logged more than 150,000 miles, completed 164 marathons, is a nine-time competitor in the Ironman Triathlon World Championship and has been inducted into the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame, not to mention has completed a coast to coast run for charity. But his proudest accomplishment might be the fact that he and his company, DMSE, have raised more than $200 million for various charities over the past 40 years.

McGillivray’s experience extends far beyond his athletic achievements, with unique skills in business, logistics and problem solving that he shares in stories about the moments, hours and days in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing the challenges of pivoting to new business models during a pandemic.

“Inspiration comes in many forms, including that of cautionary tales and Dave’s story is just that,” remarked Dante Galeazzi, CEO and president of TIPA. “To hear firsthand from a dedicated athlete how he found his way to health eating and had to change his lifestyle to include more fruits and vegetables is a reminder to us all that no one is immune, and we all need to find the clean eating balance in a stressful life.”

Galeazzi concluded, “Dave will share his triumphs and defeats and there is no doubt his stories, sage advice and the motivation that he bestows as he recounts his journey through terrorism, COVID and a life-saving surgery is something that will ring clear and be a highlight of our keynote luncheon while inspiring everyone to dream big and finish strong.”

Viva Fresh serves to shine a light on the Lower Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as to promote healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle. The three-day event focuses on networking, education, and building relationships in a relaxed and intimate setting.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $8 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.