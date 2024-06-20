Titan Farms Partners with CarbonCents to Pioneer Carbon Footprint Reduction in Agriculture

Ridge Spring, SC. – Titan Farms, a leading agricultural enterprise, has announced a strategic partnership with CarbonCents, a pioneering technology firm specializing in carbon footprint tracking and reduction solutions. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Titan Farms’ commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The decision to join forces with CarbonCents stems from Titan Farms’ dedication to understanding and mitigating its carbon footprint. “We chose to partner with CarbonCents to help us set baseline emissions standards,” said Chalmers Carr, CEO and President of Titan Farms. “Without an understanding of where we stand today, we cannot set reduction targets in a realistic and informed manner.”

CarbonCents will play a pivotal role in implementing their cutting-edge solutions at Titan Farms. The process involves consolidating all energy consumption data as well as collecting data on other emission-related sources, and utilizing CarbonCents’ proprietary software, “Carbon BI,” to analyze consumption patterns across fields, facilities, and supply chains. This comprehensive approach will enable Titan Farms to identify areas for improvement and implement targeted strategies to reduce emissions effectively.

Moreover, CarbonCents’ involvement ensures compliance with environmental standards and facilitates transparency in reporting carbon footprint to external parties. “CarbonCents will not only compile our data but also verify its accuracy and audit for incongruences,” explained Carr. “Their expertise will ensure that all data shared with external parties is accurate and understandable.”

Looking ahead, Titan Farms aims to engage stakeholders, customers, and communities in its CO2 footprint reduction efforts. By leading the charge in environmental sustainability, Titan Farms hopes to inspire others in the industry to join their journey towards emissions reduction.

“Our long-term strategic vision is centered on becoming a leader in environmental stewardship within the agricultural sector,” stated Carr. “Through rigorous data collection, strategic goal setting, and collaborative efforts, we are committed to achieving overall emissions reduction throughout our supply chains.”

As Titan Farms enters the data collection phase with CarbonCents, the company remains steadfast in its pursuit of carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions. By leveraging innovative technology and fostering industry-wide collaboration, Titan Farms is poised to make a significant impact on environmental sustainability in agriculture.

For more information, visit www.titanfarms.com.

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.