United Fresh Releases Fall 2021 Fresh Insights for Foodservice Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The fall 2021 issue of United Fresh’s Fresh Insights for Foodservice is now available. Sponsored by Produce Alliance, this quarterly report highlights on-trend foodservice applications for fresh produce in restaurants, at retail, in meal kits and more.

The report highlights In Season fall trends, including menu applications for dates and garlic, while also showcasing how nachos, a mainstay on many menus, can be leveraged as a vehicle for a variety of fresh produce. Thinking ahead, the “On the Horizon” section reveals trends and data that will impact foodservice this spring. The report details how leeks can be cross-utilized on menus and across dayparts, as well as how kumquats can add a pop of color, and a citrusy tang, to everything from seafood dishes to cocktails. Additionally, the report shines a spotlight on pies and galettes, which can serve as platforms for fresh fruit and vegetables in both savory and sweet applications.

“From pies and nachos, to seafood and cocktails, the fall issue of Fresh Insights for Foodservice features many creative ways that restaurants and others are incorporating a variety of fresh produce on their menus,” said Katie O’Connor, Marketing Manager, Produce Alliance. “As more patrons continue to dine out, foodservice operators are looking to bolster their menus with new ways to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables, a key hallmark of the restaurant experience.”

Additionally, this quarter’s “Chain Report” explores the latest national account introductions along with examples of how apple, basil and sweet potato are making their mark on menus, while the “Kids’ Table” section spotlights fresh green beans and how produce is being featured in side dishes on kids’ menus.

And finally, the “View from Above” section continues the publication’s annual fall focus on K-12 school foodservice. The report uncovers the challenges impacting K-12 operators and includes quotes from school menu planners in different parts of the country who share how they are continuing to source, serve and promote fresh produce to students each day, despite labor and supply disruptions.

“It’s been a challenging two years for everyone, but our nation’s school nutrition professionals are dedicated to their mission and are doing their best to provide children with meals that include a daily variety of fresh fruit and vegetable choices,” said Andrew Marshall, Director of Foodservice and Foundation Partnerships, United Fresh. “Through our interviews with the school menu planners spotlighted in the report and others, it’s been encouraging to hear that schools are experiencing minimal disruptions with produce orders, working collaboratively with local growers and distributors.”

The fall issue of Fresh Insights for Foodservice is available free of charge for United Fresh and PMA members and can be downloaded from the United Fresh website here.

