USDA Announces National Potato Promotion Board Appointments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 33 individuals to serve on the National Potato Promotion Board. The appointees will serve three-year terms from March 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2025.

Members appointed or reappointed are:

Ed Staunton, California

Les Alderete, Colorado

Bevan Lenz, Colorado

Jason Tillman, Colorado

Kurtis Crapo, Idaho

Tyson Funk, Idaho

Taylor Grant, Idaho

Eric Jensen, Idaho

Jordan Johns, Idaho

Braden R. Lake, Idaho

Rick S. Miller, Idaho

Adam Nielsen, Idaho

Jeff VanOrden, Idaho

Colin Szawlowski, Massachusetts

Alison Sklarczyk, Michigan

Erwin J. Styma, Michigan

Peter A. Ewing, Minnesota

Jocelyn Schlichting, Minnesota

Martin H. Kimm, Montana

Leah Halverson, North Dakota

Nathan Bender, Nevada

Kory Hansen, Oregon

Luke Robison, Oregon

Benjamin Zechmann, South Dakota

Matthew Linehan, Vermont

Jennifer Bunger, Washington

Daniel Gundersen, Washington

Andrew Hyer, Washington

Rod Schutte, Washington

Samueal Stahl, Washington

Marvin Wollman, Washington

Jon Gay, West Virginia

Norbert Bomm, Illinois

The 102-member board is comprised of 96 producers, five importers and one public member.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Potato Promotion Board webpage.

AMS policy is that diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of its industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. When submitting nominations, the industry must consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.