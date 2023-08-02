Vanguard CEO Craig Stauffer Announces Retirement

Effective January 1, 2024, Manuel Yzaga, the current CEO of Vanguard Peru, will become the new

CEO of The Vanguard International Group. Manuel joined the Vanguard team in 2017 and brings a

wealth of knowledge and experience to the Vanguard Group CEO position. Prior to joining the

Vanguard team, Manuel served as Sun World’s country representative and consultant in Peru and

was responsible for introducing Sun World’s proprietary varieties to Peruvian growers. Prior to Sun

World, Manuel himself was a table grape grower, shipper, and export sales and marketer in Ica,

Peru. At Vanguard Peru, Manuel has led the team to record breaking harvests and positioned the

company as a global grape leader. “Moreover, Manuel has led the implementation of our strategy

and operations in Peru, and his knowledge about all aspects of our business from farming to

operations to sales makes him the ideal person to take Vanguard with our vision to the next level,”

stated Craig.

Manuel is committed to the direction of the group and further added that “I have been closely and

carefully following Craig´s vision of our global business and our vertically integrated strategy,

understanding our markets, our partnerships, as well as the why and the how questions. We have

deployed a very potent vertically integrated strategy that we will continue to work, consolidating that

vision, with a multi-fruit strategy in Peru and in the future eventually moving to other geographies in

addition to our valued 3rd-party strategic partners. I have only words of gratitude to Craig, the board,

and all the Vanguard team members, here I commit we will continue to serve our customers with the

great quality service we have been known for the past thirty-three years”.

Dirk Winkelmann, the current President of Vanguard Direct, will also become the Group’s Chief

Commercial Officer and the President of Vanguard International USA. Dirk rejoined Vanguard in

2015, bringing with him 28 years of industry experience, 12 of which were previously at Vanguard.



About Vanguard

Founded in 1991, Vanguard International has been marketing and selling fresh fruits and vegetables

globally for over 32 years, operating offices in Chile, China, Indonesia, Peru, South Africa, Taiwan,

and the United States. www.vanguardteam.com