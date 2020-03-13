Viva Fresh 2020 Expo Postponement

According to Dante Galeazzi, President & CEO of TIPA, “Due to the evolving Coronavirus situation and because the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, staff and volunteers are our top priorities, we will not be moving forward with the Viva Fresh Expo as scheduled on April 29 – May 2. We are reviewing options for postponement or cancellation and we’ll keep media, members, exhibitors and attendees updated on our progress.”

Exhibitor updates can be found on the Viva Fresh website.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long.