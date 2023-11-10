WAEF’s 2023 Donate-a-Bin (Matching Donation Campaign) During the Month of November

Wenatchee, Wash… WAEF has some exciting news to share. All donations made to WAEF during the month of November will be matched through the Donate-A-Bin (Matching Donation Campaign). This is possible thanks to our sponsoring partners, Orchard-Rite, CMI Orchards, and Orchard Robotics, who have agreed to match your donations. WAEF’s goal is to raise $30,000 this year to continue its mission of impacting lives through access to educational opportunities.

Our scholarship program is impressive, with over $1 million in scholarships awarded annually. This year, 316 students are on college campuses with WAEF support. Almost 80% of WAEF scholarship recipients are first-generation students, and the organization has an 87% renewal rate, which is remarkable. Additionally, 84% of our scholarship recipients graduate within four years or less.

WAEF provides year-round support for its students, including educational workshops, career preparation tours, job shadowing, care packages, professional networking opportunities, regional social gatherings, and much more.

Gizel Izela Amezcua, a WAEF scholarship recipient, said, “I believe being a WAEF student helped me feel more confident at college. College is really hard, but with someone [WAEF] out there who believes in me, it was much easier.”

The majority of recipients plan to return to their home communities following degree completion. Students are pursuing a wide variety of career options, including horticulture, business, medicine, architecture, engineering, and much more. WAEF scholarships may be used at accredited public and private universities, community colleges, and vocational/technical institutions.

To contribute, you may choose one of the following options:

1. Online at www.waef.org/match

2. By calling WAEF at (509) 663-7713

3. Mailing a check addressed to WAEF to 2900 Euclid Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801. Please note “match” on the memo line.

For more information about the matching promotion, visit www.waef.org/match. The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of the tree fruit industry. Its mission is to impact lives through access to education opportunities. You can learn more about WAEF at www.waef.org or by calling the foundation office at (509) 663-7713.