Year of the Apple High School Student Art Contest Deadline May 1st

Washington Apple Education Foundation Produce March 2, 2023

Wenatchee, WA – The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) invites all current high school students in the following counties to participate in the 21st Annual Year of the Apple Art Contest: Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Yakima, and Walla Walla.  The Washington apple-themed contest will grant over $1750 cash in student prizes.  First place will receive $1,000, 2nd place $500, and 3rd place $250.  In addition to cash prizes for students, the top three winner’s art class/teacher will win a $150 Amazon gift card for art supplies. Start working on your artwork today!  Contest rules and registration forms may be found at www.waef.org  or by calling (509) 663-7713.

  • Who: Current high school students in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Yakima, and Walla Walla counties.  
  • What: Year of the Apple Art Contest.  The overall grand prize winner is awarded $1,000 cash and the opportunity to see his/her artwork reproduced onto a poster-sized calendar.
  • Where: Artwork submitted to:

Washington Apple Education Foundation

C/O Art Contest

2900 Euclid Avenue

Wenatchee, WA. 98801

  • When: Deadline of May 1, 2023
  • Why: Recognize the artistic talents in kids in tree fruit communities!

The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) is the charity of the tree fruit industry.  The organization is best known for its scholarship program.  Annually, WAEF awards over $1 million in scholarship aid to students raised in tree fruit industry communities.  For more information on Foundation activities, please contact (509) 663-7713 or www.waef.org.

