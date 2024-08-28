What’s Next in the World of Grapes? EPIC CRISP and APPLAUSE

Sun World Shares Launch of New Brands and Success of AUTUMNCRISP®with Global Partners

WASCO, Calif. — More than 250 grower licensees, retailers and media partners joined Sun World International for their Mid- to Late-Season Table Grape Field Day on August 22 at their Center for Innovation in Wasco, California. The annual event brought together licensed growers, marketers, importers, retailers and media partners from around the globe to see firsthand how Sun World brings innovative new table grape varieties to market.

“Sun World’s Field Day was a milestone in the company’s history as we introduced the EPIC CRISP® and APPLAUSE™ brands. It was a privilege to showcase these brands to over 250 of our partners from around the globe,” said Jen Sanchez, vice president of marketing at Sun World. “We are excited to see these brands grow in prominence in the coming years as production volumes increase worldwide.”

Sun World shared a behind-the-scenes look at their commercial, semi-commercial and pipeline grape varieties in commercial vineyards as well as at their test block at the Center for Innovation. Sun World partners saw work taking place to develop and introduce consumer-inspired and grower-friendly table grape varieties such as Sun World’s newest brands, EPIC CRISP® and APPLAUSE™. These new brands enable producers, marketers and retailers to increase sales by delivering retailers and consumers a high-quality, delicious and consistent eating experience.

“It was an honor to be part of the first audience to have exposure to the EPIC CRISP® and APPLAUSE™ branding at Sun World’s Field Day,” said Mecia Petersen, market development and communications manager at the South Africa Table Grape Industry. “Exciting developments are happening in the table grape space, and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”

The Field Day allowed licensed growers and marketers to see mid- to late-season varieties in a setting similar to what they would see in their vineyards, helping them make more informed decisions on their future plantings. Sun World also brought together ag tech and industry partners who shared their distinctive offerings with attendees.

In addition to exploring innovative varieties, attendees had the unique opportunity to witness the future of agriculture with Tortuga’s cutting-edge automated robotsharvesting grapes in Sun World’s fields, a first-time experience for many.

Director of Global Marketing Insights at Sun World Elena Hernandez shared the early success of the global AUTUMNCRISP® marketing launch and retail partnerships. Hernandez also shared a sneak peek of retail partnerships this fall. These collaborations between Sun World, growers, marketers and retailers are essential for building consumer awareness of AUTUMNCRISP®.

“We know and love AUTUMNCRISP® grapes, and now it’s time for consumers to experience and savor them by name,” said Kyle Hackett, president of Dayka & Hackett. “Sun World’s AUTUMNCRISP® grape marketing campaign showcased how strong grower partnerships and a well-executed retail strategy can elevate an exceptional product from vineyard to the forefront of consumer demand.”

Learn more about the unique brand characteristics and flavor profiles of APPLAUSE™ and EPIC CRISP®:

APPLAUSE™: Sugrafiftyfour variety, marketed under the APPLAUSE™ brand, is a mid-season green seedless variety that brings an unexpected twist with its sweet, tropical fruity flavor, making consumers’ grape-eating experience anything but ordinary. APPLAUSE™ offers a unique series of limited edition red, green and black seedless grapes with different shapes, sizes, colors and flavors.

EPIC CRISP®: Sugrafiftysix variety, marketed under the EPIC CRISP® brand, is a green seedless variety available during the mid-season that offers consumers a serious crunch with every bite, bursting with sweet, juicy goodness. Consumers’ grape experience is sure to be epic with EPIC CRISP® grapes.

About Sun World International

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. The California-based company has a global network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel and South Africa. In 2023, Sun World launched a global marketing campaign for its iconic AUTUMNCRISP® brand seedless green grapes. This effort, anticipated to be the largest ever for a branded grape, is designed to drive demand and increase revenue for the company’s international network of licensees. More information about Sun World is available at sun-world.com.