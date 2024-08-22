Wish Farms’ Consumer Giveaway and Charity Donation: ‘Pick-A-Berry, Pick-A-Cause’ Goes Live

Plant City, FL – Plant City-based, international grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and pineberries, Wish Farms, is proud to continue its popular $10,000 charitable give back consumer campaign, “Pick-A-Berry, Pick-A-Cause”, for the third year in a row.

Divided amongst three worthy beneficiaries, the organizations were chosen carefully to align with the Wish Farms Family Foundation’s vision and pillars of giving: food security, youth education and community.

Brighter Bites , has the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. As an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program they utilize reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals

Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA), has been serving migrant farm workers and rural, low-income communities since 1965. Today, they serve nearly 6,500+ children in more than 66 centers throughout Florida. RCMA also offers programs for parents, so they can improve their English and finish their schooling.

Tunnel to Towers , was born from the tragedy of 9/11. Tunnel to Towers has been supporting America’s heroes ever since. The foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and provide housing and services to homeless veterans.

The sweepstakes, which went live on August 19th, lasts until 11:59pm on September 30th. Upon entry at WishFarms.com, each participant will be asked to pick their favorite cause out of the three. Donations to the three organizations will be based on the percentage of votes by entrants. In recognition for their engagement, consumers are entered to win five cash prizes totaling $2,000. Winners will be announced on October 3rd.

In the first two years combined, the campaign achieved nearly 1 million views and 400,000 entries.

Director of Marketing, Amber Maloney: “This campaign has been a resounding success over the last couple of years. Not only have we expanded our audience with 30,000+ new Berry Lover email signups, but we are also bringing awareness to great causes to spread the “Feel Good” message that is so important to our company. We are very excited to see how much this year builds on our past success!”

About Wish Farms:

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and now Pink-A-Boo Pineberries®, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

For more information, please visit www.wishfarms.com.

