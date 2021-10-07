WPVGA Launches FarmersForCleanWater.com

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Associatio Produce October 7, 2021

[Antigo, Wis.] – The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association (WPVGA) announced the launch of FarmersForCleanWater.com, a new website that showcases the industry’s work to safeguard Wisconsin’s water resources. WPVGA has long been a strong and vocal advocate for farmer-led water quality initiatives, and this website will enable the organization to better highlight that information.

Visit FarmersForCleanWater.com here.

The new website serves as an online Action Center where visitors can receive a detailed update on WPVGA’s work – and then share that information with others. It features a detailed look into several different areas and tools used by agriculture leaders across the state to safeguard our water resources, and it outlines research that reinforces those efforts.

“More than anyone – as stewards of our state’s land and precious natural resources – Wisconsin farmers are focused on finding solutions to the water issues facing our state,” said WPVGA Executive Director Tamas Houlihan. “We’re proud to launch FarmersForCleanWater.com and showcase our farmer-led initiatives to preserve, protect, and enhance Wisconsin’s waters.”

Related Articles

Produce

Wisconsin Spudmobile Features New Exhibit at Chef Competition

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Produce July 12, 2019

There’s something exciting about seeing masters of a trade create something unique, creative, unexpected and in a certain amount of time. That’s exactly what will happen on Friday, July 12th at the Elkhorn Rib Fest in Elkhorn, which will host the 2019 Wisconsin Potato Chef Competition, where the Wisconsin Spudmobile will also be debuting its newest updated exhibit!