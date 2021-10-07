WPVGA Launches FarmersForCleanWater.com

[Antigo, Wis.] – The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association (WPVGA) announced the launch of FarmersForCleanWater.com, a new website that showcases the industry’s work to safeguard Wisconsin’s water resources. WPVGA has long been a strong and vocal advocate for farmer-led water quality initiatives, and this website will enable the organization to better highlight that information.

Visit FarmersForCleanWater.com here.

The new website serves as an online Action Center where visitors can receive a detailed update on WPVGA’s work – and then share that information with others. It features a detailed look into several different areas and tools used by agriculture leaders across the state to safeguard our water resources, and it outlines research that reinforces those efforts.

“More than anyone – as stewards of our state’s land and precious natural resources – Wisconsin farmers are focused on finding solutions to the water issues facing our state,” said WPVGA Executive Director Tamas Houlihan. “We’re proud to launch FarmersForCleanWater.com and showcase our farmer-led initiatives to preserve, protect, and enhance Wisconsin’s waters.”