Yerecic Label Achieves SGP Certification

NEW KENSINGTON, PA – Yerecic Label is thrilled to announce its recent accreditation by the Sustainable Green Printing (SGP) Partnership, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable practices in the printing industry.

SGP is a renowned non-profit organization that certifies printing facilities for their sustainability best practices, extending beyond regulatory compliance. Yerecic Label’s certification reflects its dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility at its Pittsburgh facility, with intentions to apply for certification of our Phoenix facility in the near future as SGP certifies printing facilities independently of one another.

“We are thrilled to receive SGP certification, as it validates our ongoing efforts to prioritize sustainability in our operations,” said Yerecic Label President, Art Yerecic. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and promoting a more sustainable supply chain.”

To attain SGP certification, Yerecic Label underwent a rigorous evaluation process, including an independent third-party audit aligning with SGP’s criteria. This encompasses various aspects such as environmental, health, and safety compliance, continuous improvement initiatives, and stakeholder communication.

“We are proud to be recognized as a top sustainable printer by SGP,” said Elizabeth Yerecic, EVP of Sales and Sustainability at Yerecic Label. “We had an exceptional audit performance with no corrective actions that underscores our team’s dedication to implementing sustainable practices throughout our entire operation, from production processes to product delivery.”

Yerecic Label’s SGP certification not only sets them apart as an environmentally conscious printing facility but also aligns with the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers and stakeholders.

Visit the SGP website for more information about the certification, as well as other certifications they offer. For more information on Yerecic Label’s SGP Certification or our sustainability initiatives, visit YLfresh.com/Sustainability or contact us at YLMarketing@yereciclabel.com.

About Yerecic Label

For over 55 years, Yerecic Label has served the fresh food and retail industries with on-pack label solutions that connect with shoppers. Yerecic Label’s dual focus on consumer research and lean manufacturing creates high-impact labels to help increase sales while serving you at the Speed of Fresh®. Yerecic Label has two facilities located in New Kensington, PA and Phoenix, AZ designed for cellular lean manufacturing. To learn more, visit YLfresh.com.