Hass Avocado Board Launches 2024 Online Nominations, Invites Industry Leaders to Shape The Future of Avocado Success

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) initiates the 2024 nominations, announcing the availability of open seats. Between now and April 1, eligible Hass avocado producers and importers can nominate themselves or others at HassAvocadoBoard.com/nominations for one of eight three-year terms opening on the Board this November—four open seats for producers and four importers.

As board members, eligible producers and importers play a crucial role in supporting HAB’S mission to strengthen the global avocado industry and its stakeholders in the collective efforts toward U.S. market development through leadership in nutrition, communications, business support tools and information, and sustainability practices throughout the supply chain. Individuals will have the opportunity to contribute to shaping HAB’s focus and the distribution of investments and collaborate with stakeholders across the supply chain to address industry challenges.

“Board members have the unique role of contributing to equip the entire avocado industry for success,” said HAB Chairperson Bob Schaar. “We invite Hass Avocado producers and importers interested in becoming catalysts for positive action across the entire industry to join our mission,” he said.

The voting process will continue with digital and mailed ballots. Eligible members must register online by April 15 to receive a ballot via email by April 22. Additional dates for upcoming milestones are as follows:

April 1, 2024 – Deadline to submit nominations. April 22, 2024 – Ballots are emailed to all registered voters and mailed to non-registered eligible producers and importers. May 20, 2024 – Deadline to submit votes online or mailed to an independent accounting firm.



Nominees who obtain the most votes are submitted to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The Secretary appoints the members and alternates to the Hass Avocado Board to begin their term on November 1, 2024, and serve through October 31, 2027. They will officially be seated at the board meeting along with alternates on December 5, 2024. To view the full schedule and for additional details, visit HassAvocadoBoard.com/nominations/.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.