Avocados From Mexico Partners With Cornershop to Bring Free Avocados and On-Demand Home Delivery to Canadian Consumers

MONTREAL – Avocados from Mexico is pleased to announce that they’re teaming up with the rapidly evolving grocery delivery service Cornershop to offer exclusive discounts on avocados delivered to consumers in 5 major Canadian cities.

Starting today, avocado lovers from Toronto, Ottawa, Gatineau, Montréal and Québec City can order Avocados from Mexico through the Cornershop and Uber Eats mobile apps and websites to take advantage of same-day delivery as well as this limited-time offer:

Cornershop Pop members will get a free avocado when they add 2 avocados to their cart



Non-members will get a free avocado when they add 3 avocados to their cart

The service is available through retail partners in each market, such as Walmart, Metro and Longo’s, and will be available from October 22nd, 2020 to December 10th, 2020. This partnership could not come at a better time—avocados are at their plumpest and most delicious in November!

“We want to support retailers as they adapt to our customers’ shifting needs when it comes to grocery shopping,” says Miguel Barcenas, Strategy and Marketing Consultant for APEAM. “Through this partnership with Cornershop, we’re making it possible for our customers to have safe and easy access to the same quality avocados and special offers as they would normally get in-store, in a matter of hours.”

This is the first time in Canada that Cornershop has partnered on a promotional program to deliver fresh produce and it only seems natural they started with Avocados from Mexico, considering that Cornershop delivers more than 10 tons of avocados per week globally.

“Cornershop has a strong belief that a Shopper delivering a perfect avocado is a testament to the care and attention to detail customers can expect from their orders. Launching our first produce campaign with Avocados from Mexico feels like the perfect fit” says Klaas Knieriem, head of Business Development at Cornershop Canada.

Customers can take advantage of this offer today by going to https://cornershop .ca, or through the Cornershop or UberEats apps on their mobile device. From there, customers will have to enter their location, select their desired grocery retailer and avocados to their cart to start saving. A Cornershop Shopper will then pick and deliver the order within the customer’s desired timeframe. They’ll be able to track it every step of the way, and delivery at the door is contact-free.

