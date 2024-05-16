Zespri Introduces KiwiBrothers With Exciting Creative and Event Activations

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Zespri’s animated brand characters, better known as the famous KiwiBrothersTM around the globe, have arrived in the U.S. to spread the ZespriTM kiwi obsession. As Zespri’s successful “Taste the Obsession” consumer campaign heads into its second season, the KiwiBrothers are in the mix and singing to life Zespri’s brand story of the passion and care that goes into delivering the world’s best kiwifruit.

“We are keeping the momentum of our consumer campaign with creative activations that incorporate our KiwiBrother characters,” explains Jeanne Wilson, Head of Marketing North America. “Our KiwiBrothers have been a strong brand asset in 15 markets across the world and we are thrilled to introduce them to the U.S. market.”

The dynamic duo, Green and SunGold, will showcase their witty, humorous personalities as they spread the kiwi obsession across America. With strong appeal among Zespri’s target audience, this pair is a must-watch this summer! “Our ad testing for our KiwiBrothers’ campaign videos showed very high engagement and persuasion which is encouraging,” said Wilson. “Our consumers want to know more about how we grow for taste, that we just do kiwifruit and that we’re 100% grower-owned by past and current growers. The KiwiBrothers are here to tell this story. They’re quite proud of who they are and believe the whole world can benefit from the lessons they’ve learned on the orchards.”

The KiwiBrothers begin their U.S. journey through social media, connected TV, audio streaming and events. The brand characters will share their quality story through their rendition of the 80s pop hit song, “Kids in America” by Kim Wilde. The scroll-stopping music video will capture attention and drive shoppers to stores. Consumers will see their favorite duo performing the song in TikTok videos; during Spotify’s audio streaming and commercial breaks; on TV streaming platforms including Hulu, Disney, Peacock, Paramount and YouTube; and through Facebook and Instagram posts.

KiwiBrothers

Zespri will also engage consumers through brand promotions and events including the KiwiBrothers. “Sampling our kiwifruit is a great way for people to experience the superior flavor profile of our kiwifruit,” explains Wilson. “According to our recent 3rd party consumer study, consumers were two times more likely to consider buying Zespri Kiwifruit versus other brands after tasting our kiwifruit. Our SunGoldTM Kiwifruit had a +40% higher likeness score versus other leading gold brands and our green kiwi had a +30% higher overall likeness score versus other leading green brands.”* Zespri will be spreading their kiwi obsession through partnerships at sporting events, races, meal kits and fitness expos. Along with sampling, consumers can enter for a chance to win a $500 grocery gift card or KiwiBrothers swag/giveaways (Stanley cups, pickleball paddles and more) at these events while supplies last.

Retailers are encouraged to prominently display the #1 selling and best-tasting Zespri Kiwifruit so consumers can find their favorite Green and SunGold Kiwi varieties. The famous Zespri KiwiBrothers are inviting consumers to “Taste the Obsession” through media, sampling and event activations this summer—all designed to drive shoppers to retailers’ produce section. For more information on Zespri’s KiwiBrothers, events and more, retailers and shoppers can visit the dedicated landing page at https://www.zespri.com/en-us/kiwibrothers.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green SunGold Kiwifruit and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.