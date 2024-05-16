Wholesum Extends its Roots: Fourth Generation Joins Sales Team, Continuing Legacy of Excellence

AMADO, ARIZ. – Wholesum, leading grower/shipper of organic fresh produce committed to sustainable farming practices, proudly announces the integration of the fourth generation of Crisantes into its sales team. Carolina Crisantes, daughter of Theojary Crisantes Jr., Chief Operations Officer and co-owner of Wholesum is the first of the fourth generation to join the team. This strategic move signifies the farm’s enduring commitment to excellence, continuity, and stewardship of its legacy.

As the company grows, the integration of the fourth generation into the sales team marks a significant milestone in its evolution. This transition reflects the farm’s commitment to preserving its core values while adapting to the changing landscape of the agricultural industry.

Carolina joined the team in early 2024 as Enterprise Sales Representative, dedicated to elevating our sales strategies and customer experiences. In this role, she is positioned to drive growth in our retail accounts and focus on the flawless execution of program plans.

Eager and motivated, Carolina brings a long standing background in produce. “I grew up going to the farm with my dad and fell in love with it ever since,” she states. Carolina, who graduated from the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences with a major in Nutritional Sciences states, “My time at the U of A gave me a broad overview of how the food systems work, and how it affects the different stakeholders. This is especially impactful for my current position, as you cannot see the produce industry in isolation. From farm to table, this industry has such a meaningful influence in all the lives it touches.” Her prior role in sales at Martori Farms, an Arizona melon grower also gave her a footing into the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carolina to our sales team,” says Kristina Federico, Sales Manager at Wholesum. “Her passion, dedication, and fresh perspective will play a crucial role in advancing our vision of providing responsibly-grown organic produce to consumers while upholding the values that have defined the family farming operation for generations.” By embracing new ideas and talent, the farm is poised to build upon its legacy and continue delivering exceptional produce that nourishes both people and the planet.

For many years, Wholesum has been at the forefront of organic farming, consistently delivering high-quality produce while prioritizing environmental sustainability and social responsibility. With a rich history spanning over nine decades, the farm has earned a reputation for its dedication to ethical farming practices. “I am proud to carry on the tradition of our family farm and look forward to contributing to its ongoing success,” adds Carolina. With the fourth generation joining the sales team, Wholesum looks forward to a new chapter of growth, innovation, and sustainability.

About Wholesum:

Wholesum is a third-generation family farming operation based in Southern Arizona and growers/shippers of Fair Trade Certified, 100% organic produce. With over 90 years of farming experience, Wholesum has been dedicated to creating a more noble food system that puts people and the planet first through responsible sourcing, equitable labor practices and environmental protection. Through deep industry knowledge and innovation, Wholesum is positioned as leaders in the organic industry and pioneers in fair trade produce. Through a combination of greenhouse and open field production, Wholesum provides a year-round supply of high-quality organic vegetables. More information is available at www.wh.farm.