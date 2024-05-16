Organic Melons from Morning Kiss Organic – Back by Popular Demand

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic proudly introduces its expanded organic melon program, inviting consumers to indulge in premium fruits sourced from Mexico, California, and the exciting addition of North Carolina. This summer, Morning Kiss Organic not only promises exceptional taste and quality but also presents promotional opportunities for retailers and consumers alike during the months of July and August.

“Prepare to indulge in the essence of summer,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic. “Organic melons are a perfect addition to any summer retail display, providing a delicious way to boost sales in the organic category. We’ve witnessed a significant surge in demand for organic melons, and our growers have admirably expanded the selection.”

Morning Kiss Organic is bringing back a new label option, featuring a scannable UPC for seamless organic verification at checkout. These labels, adorned with the new Morning Kiss Organic logo, are designed to remain securely attached to the fruit, even amidst changing temperatures. “With the growing trend of self-checkout, we wanted to offer our customers a reliable scanning option, ensuring confidence in their organic purchases,” adds Czajkowski.

Morning Kiss Organic is also excited to launch a strategic partnership with a North Carolina-based grower, enhancing its summer offerings with East Coast-grown organic mini seedless watermelons. Available from the end of June through the beginning of August, these juicy delights promise to elevate the organic melon experience for consumers.

Morning Kiss Organic’s collaboration with the North Carolina grower underscores its dedication to sourcing from regional partners whenever possible, ensuring freshness, sustainability, and support for local farming communities.

“By partnering with local growers, we not only offer superior products but also contribute to the vitality of regional agriculture,” adds Czajkowski. “This partnership reflects our ongoing mission to deliver exceptional organic produce while fostering meaningful connections within the farming industry.”

Morning Kiss Organic will supply organic melons through December, employing just-in-time inventory management to minimize product spoilage. Upon request, melons can be securely banded with an organic label to guarantee their organic status at checkout.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.