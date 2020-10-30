Disilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic Meet Increased Demand for Citrus

Chelsea, MA – DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic are ready to deliver delicious, vitamin-packed organic and conventional citrus for the coming citrus season.

DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic have seen tremendous growth in specialty and organic citrus over the last 5 years. Citrus is one of the leading categories of all organic purchases, and with additional demand noted as consumers aim to buy healthy foods during the current health crisis Morning Kiss Organic anticipates another strong season.

“Our organic citrus program gives consumers what they want – healthy, delicious fruit full of vitamin C and packaged to ensure it is being minimally handled,” says Nelly Czajkowski, Sales Manager at Morning Kiss Organic. “We’re looking forward to another successful California season.”

DiSilva Fruit will again offer packaged citrus in a range of customizable sizes and formats. Offerings will include California Navels, Cara-Cara Navels, Mandarins, lemons, Limes, and Heirloom Navels.

“Since the start of the pandemic we have seen an overwhelming demand for packaged citrus. Consumers are seeking vitamin C with value and convenience,” says Alden Guptill, Sales Manager at DiSilva Fruit. “And packaged citrus is a perfect complement for the rapidly expanding home delivery and curbside offerings that retailers have greatly expanded in the last few months.”

Employing just-in-time inventory management, citrus is freshly packed to order, in customizable packaging reducing loss to spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line. Produce is delivered daily to ensure the highest quality, and best tasting selection available.

To discuss how DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic can help grow your citrus category and meet increased consumer demand for citrus, reach out to Alden Guptill or Nelly Czajkowski at [email protected] or 617-884-9033.

About DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic:

DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic are part of the Arrowfarms family of companies, headquartered in Massachusetts. Products are available year-round in a range of customizable formats and innovative packaging solutions offering economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available.



Sales Contact:

Avocados & citrus & organic fresh juice: (617) 884-9033. Potatoes, onions & vegetables: (617) 884-8685. More information: www.arrowfarms.com