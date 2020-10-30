Mission Produce Promotes Brooke Becker to Sales Director

Oxnard, CA – Mission Produce (“Mission” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVO), the world’s most advanced avocado network and a leader in its industry, announced the promotion of Brooke Becker to Sales Director. As Sales Director, Brooke is responsible for managing outside purchases and utilization of product. Her responsibilities include analyzing volume trends that impact North American retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses, and guiding domestic sales staff on price and market conditions.

“Brooke is a strong sales professional and has become a leader at Mission,” said Stephen Fink, Vice President of North American Sales. “In her tenure, she has contributed to efforts that have resulted in the growth of retail and wholesale business. Brooke is dedicated to our Company and customers, and we couldn’t have selected a more qualified candidate for this role.”

“I am looking forward to stepping into this opportunity during an exciting era for Mission and the industry,” said Brooke Becker, Sales Director. “I will offer the knowledge I’ve gained throughout my decade of experience to advance the category and support our North American sales team.”

In 2011, Brooke joined Mission’s sales department as a Sales Representative. After growing existing business and developing new retail and wholesale customers, Brooke was promoted to Key Account Manager in 2017. She graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business.

###

About Mission Produce, Inc.: Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. For more than 35 years, Mission Produce has been recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business, sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 19,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit worldsfinestavocados.com.