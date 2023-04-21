Alto-Shaam Promotes Brooke Wilman to Further Enhancing Customer Experience

Furthering investment in its customer experience, Alto-Shaam has promoted Brooke Wilman to the newly created role of Inside Sales Development Specialist.

In her new role, Brooke, who has been with the business just shy of 20 years, will be responsible for developing Alto-Shaam’s inside sales lead management, implementing enhancements to its CRM systems, and improvements to NPS lead survey processes to better capture customer feedback. Brooke will also be responsible for managing all inbound lead qualification and distribution, as well as developing improvement processes for lead capture for all Alto-Shaam events and webinars.

“Since joining the business, Brooke has lived and breathed the core values of Alto-Shaam, providing exceptional service and support to our customers and partners,” says Cindy Zbytniewski, Alto-Shaam Director of Customer Experience.

“I’m delighted to promote Brooke to this newly created role, truly deserved for her continued excellence over the years. Her experience and expertise will play a key part in our team continuing to deliver the highest-level experience for our customers.”

Brooke joined Alto-Shaam as a Customer Service Representative in 2004, before being promoted to Customer Service Manager. Most recently she worked as Senior Inside Sales Representative.