Alto-Shaam Unveils New Products through Virtual Event Series and Webinars

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, is delivering a series of virtual new product showcases and webinars to bring product demonstrations to the people. With in-person conferences, tradeshows and events cancelled or experiencing lower attendance, Alto-Shaam remains committed to meeting customers where they are.

The demonstrations, alongside a series of solutions-based webinars, are further evidence of the company’s investment in innovation and support for its global customers and partners, and will seek to address some of the key challenges facing the industry.

With many new products available across a number of product lines, highlighted products will include Cook & Hold Ovens, Smoker ovens, full-size Vector® F Series Multi-Cook Ovens, heated shelf merchandisers with top heat and Vector H Series Wide Multi-Cook ovens.

Jeff McMahon, Senior Director of Product Management at Alto-Shaam, says Alto-Shaam is dedicated to manufacturing new and innovative foodservice equipment for customers: “We are truly committed to deliver on our value of innovation, developing and releasing a number of new product solutions over the past 18 months.

“While in-person events haven’t come back as quickly as we originally planned, we are excited to announce the details of these virtual events and new product showcases to give our customers and partners a chance to see our new products in action.”

The first of three new product showcase events, all held via Zoom, will take place on Thursday, September 23 where Alto-Shaam chefs and product specialists will demonstrate its new gas-powered Vector® F Series Multi-Cook Ovens. Featuring three or four independent ovens in one, operators will see how they can control the temperature, fan speed and cook time in each individual oven chamber, and simultaneously cook a variety of menu items with no flavor transfer.

The second event, on Thursday, September 30 will focus on Alto-Shaam’s new Cook & Hold and Smoker Ovens, featuring pioneering Halo Heat® technology. Chefs and product specialists will demonstrate how both products can be utilized to add value to any kitchen, expand menus, save time and significantly reduce labor.

Finally, on Thursday, October 7, Alto-Shaam chefs and product specialists will demonstrate the newest addition to the Vector H Series oven line, featuring wider oven chambers capable of cooking 16-inch pizza, appetizers, desserts and more—all at the same time. Providing an unmatched volume and variety of food, ventless and waterless Vector H Series models are specifically designed for foodservice operations where space is at a premium.

The new product showcase events will be complemented by solutions-based webinars that address key industry challenges including how to do more with less kitchen space. A full on-demand webinar library is also available.

Additionally, for those looking for a demonstration of Alto-Shaam’s full product line, rep groups across the country will continue to host A Taste of Alto-Shaam events both virtually and in-person.

Full details and registration information for all of Alto-Shaam’s upcoming virtual events and A Taste of Alto-Shaam demonstrationscan be found on the events section of the Alto-Shaam website: https://www.alto-shaam.com/en/events/virtual-events.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.