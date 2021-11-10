Alto-Shaam Launches New Gas Option for Vector F Multi-Cook Ovens

Alto-Shaam, a recognized leader and innovator in the global foodservice equipment industry, has launched a gas-powered option of its award-winning Vector F Series Multi-Cook Ovens.

Capable of cooking a wide variety of food to an exceptionally high standard, the full-size Vector F models are specifically designed for foodservice operations where a high-volume of consistently high-quality food is required.

Featuring three or four independent ovens in one, operators can control the temperature, fan speed and cook time in each individual oven chamber, and simultaneously cook a variety of menu items with no flavor transfer. The ability to cook food items at their ideal cook settings by time or optional probes provides unmatched cooking results and menu flexibility.

Thanks to Alto-Shaam’s Structured Air Technology®, the Vector F Series Multi-Cook Ovens can cook twice as much food up to two-times faster than their traditional counterparts. The patented technology enables high velocity, focused heat for faster, more even cooking, ensuring the highest quality output—without employees having to watch and rotate pans.

To maximize flexibility and volume, the ovens can be stacked with a Combitherm® oven to provide the most value from a single, vertical cooking footprint. The ovens can also be managed remotely through Alto-Shaam’s innovative cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc™. Equipped with an intuitive dashboard, ChefLinc allows operators to seamlessly create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens through the cloud. To provide foodservice operators complete control of their equipment, menus and business, ChefLinc allows operators to view oven status, collect and store data, receive detailed service diagnostics and more from wherever they are.

Jeff McMahon, Senior Director of Product Management at Alto-Shaam, says its full-size Vector ovens are designed to deliver the greatest flexibility and unrivalled cooking performance: “Our Vector Multi-Cook ovens can do the job of multiple pieces of kitchen equipment and produce more food with a better result, giving operators the ability to expand their menu offerings while maintaining food quality and consistency.

“We value our customers’ feedback, and are constantly striving to improve and enhance our solutions to help meet their needs. We recognized the demand for gas-powered ovens, and see the full-size Vector ovens as an unmatched solution for cooking a variety of food in bulk at the highest quality and consistency.”

To learn more about Vector Multi-Cook Ovens, visit: https://www.alto-shaam.com/en/products/vector-multi-cook