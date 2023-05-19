ATECH receives Alto-Shaam Excellence in Service Award for Outstanding Performance in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — ATECH Inc., a Nashville-based restaurant equipment parts and service provider, has received a 2022 Excellence in Service Award from Alto-Shaam, an industry-leading provider of commercial food service appliances.

In a letter to ATECH, Alto-Shaam’s Vice President of Quality and Technical Service Michael Jones wrote that ATECH “should be proud of the quality of service you provided our mutual customers last year,” and that “Alto-Shaam is fortunate to work alongside your next-level team.”

“Training sets our technicians apart from our competitors and minimizes valuable downtime for ATECH’s customers,” said Charlie Kunberger, Chief Operating Officer at ATECH, “We’re proud to work alongside world-class companies like Alto-Shaam to train our field staff and maintain our reputation as experts in commercial kitchen equipment service and sales.”

This is ATECH’s fourth year receiving the prestigious designation from Alto-Shaam, in addition to winning Authorized Service Partner of the Year for 2020.

Founded in 1990, ATECH is an authorized service agent for over 123 commercial kitchen brands through its five Tennessee locations in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Johnson City.

ATECH has also received a Level 3 Certification, the highest certification level for equipment receipt and installation available, from the Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA).

Combined with well-stocked inventories and highly qualified technicians, ATECH has achieved and maintains a 96% first-call repair accuracy rate that minimizes downtime for commercial kitchens and their staff in multiple industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and education.

About ATECH Incorporated

Established in 1990, ATECH is a local, family-owned company that is committed to providing high-quality work for every customer, servicing all of Tennessee and parts of Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. ATECH operates with CFESA Level 3 certification, the highest level of certification given by the Commercial Food Equipment Service Association, which ensures its capability to repair, replace, ship, receive, warehouse, fabricate, and install commercial kitchen equipment. For more information, visit www.atechinfo.com.