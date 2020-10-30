Alto-Shaam to Launch Latest Version of Smoker Ovens

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry announces plans to release the latest version of its Cook & Hold Smoker ovens, featuring its pioneering Halo Heat® technology, a new design and advanced user-friendly controls.

Smoker ovens provide operators a labor-free way to infuse bold flavors into food using real wood chips—without the need for artificial smoke, pressure-cooking or added sodium and fats.

As well as hot smoking all cuts of meat – from pork ribs, to beef and chicken – the ovens also allow for cold smoking items such as fish, vegetables and even cheese, giving chefs and other foodservice operators countless possibilities to expand their menus.

“Our Smoker ovens provide bold, smoky flavors without the extra labor,” says Jeff McMahon, Senior Director of Product Management at Alto-Shaam. “Operators can eliminate the need for traditional, labor-intensive smoking equipment and utilize our Smoker ovens and Halo Heat® technology to effortlessly infuse flavor into food. For further savings, Halo Heat technology is designed to provide the greatest yields and less food waste with low and slow, even cooking.”

Equipped with a unique thermal cabling, the smoker oven cavity is surrounded with gentle, precise heat to cook and then hold food at the highest quality and temperature consistency. No fans or harsh heating elements provide the perfect finish from end to end. This allows operators to serve more portions, make the most of less expensive, underutilized cuts of meat and produce a higher quality product – all at a lower cost. By cooking by time or probe, the oven senses time or internal product temperature and automatically converts from smoke to cook to hold mode once set parameters have been reached.

Providing further labor savings, food can be smoked, cooked and held overnight without overcooking or drying out, effectively reclaiming 12-16 hours of otherwise non-productive time.

The new ovens are easy to operate with an intuitive, user-friendly interface. They feature Alto-Shaam’s most advanced control yet and are simple to use—requiring little to no operator training. The ovens can also be managed remotely through Alto-Shaam’s cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc™. Equipped with an intuitive dashboard, ChefLinc allows operators to seamlessly create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens in multiple locations through the cloud. This provides foodservice operators – and especially those with several sites all demanding the same food quality – complete control of their equipment, menus and business from wherever they are.

“Our ovens and technology have stood the test of time, and now we’re taking it a step further,” Jeff continues. “The new advanced controls provide a seamless way to achieve genuine smoking success, perfect menu classics and create new menu items to expand your foodservice offering.”

Alto-Shaam’s new Cook & Hold Smoker ovens will be available to order in November. To learn more about the original Cook & Hold oven, hear customer success stories and discover new oven features, join Alto-Shaam for their global launch event on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. CST.

Register for the event here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RXIk_a_AQ2qFzp9SW8K0QQ