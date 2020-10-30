Golbon Celebrates Annual Award Winners in Style, Virtually

Boise, Idaho – Foodservice Distributors and Suppliers across North America gathered together to celebrate Golbon’s Annual Awards with a new and unique twist – virtually! The Golbon Special Events and Marketing Teams prepared a video presentation that not only captured the essence of these unique times, but also demonstrated Golbon’s ability to adapt, while staying the course of tradition.

“We are proud of the format and presentation that our team prepared, to announce and celebrate these important accomplishments of our Golbon Distributor and Supplier partners.” said Dave Myers, Golbon President.

The 2020 Golbon Award Winners are:

Golbon Distributor Awards

Distributor of the Year – Atlas Wholesale Food Company, Detroit, MI

New Distributor of the Year – Vern’s Food Service Distribution, Hermiston, OR

Golden Carrot – Sunbeam Foods, Inc., Dallas, TX

Golbon Protein Advantage (GPA) – Imler’s Poultry, Duncansville, PA

IPAP – Imler’s Poultry, Duncansville, PA

Golbon Logistics – Get Fresh Produce, Chicago, IL

Golbon Lumen Spark Award – Carolina Food Service, Loris, SC

Golbon Supplier Awards

Dry Grocery – Conagra Foodservice, Chicago, IL

Protein – Smithfield Culinary, Smithfield, VA

Frozen Fruit & Vegetables – J.R. Simplot Company, Boise, ID

Non-Foods – R3 LLC, St. Louis, MO

Supplier of the Year – J.R. Simplot Company, Boise, ID

Each of the above award winners were presented with a custom engraved crystal plaque that was sent prior to the awards ceremony announcement. This allowed Golbon to capture the unboxing, reaction, and celebration of the award winners and incorporate it into their custom produced video presentation. The awards presentation was shared during the Golbon Fall Conference, held October 6-8, 2020.

For the full Press Release that includes a list of all the Golbon award winners, award criteria and other details, please visit: https://www.golbon.com/press-release-landing-page/press-release-10-29-2020/

Golbon is a national foodservice buying group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Initially formed in 1963, Golbon is made up of over 200 foodservice and retail distributors. Golbon members enjoy access to Golbon’s family of brands, aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, educational tracks, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors. Golbon offers hundreds of Golbon-branded items in multiple categories to meet both broadline and specialty distributors’ needs. For more information on Golbon visit www.golbon.com.