Alto-Shaam Announces Success of Cook & Hold Global Launch Event

Alto-Shaam, a recognized leader and innovator in the global foodservice equipment industry, successfully launched its redesigned Cook & Hold ovens during a global launch event held virtually earlier this month.

The event, held via Zoom, attracted more than 500 participants, including foodservice operators, restaurant owners, consultants, distributors and industry media from over 40 countries around the world. It was held to celebrate the global launch of the new range of Cook & Hold and Smoker ovens featuring its pioneering Halo Heat Technology®, with a new design and advanced user-friendly controls.

The event also featured Alto-Shaam chefs from around the globe utilizing Cook & Hold ovens to demonstrate the value it adds to the kitchen, cooking a variety of dishes from a number of different cuisines. Alto-Shaam customers also shared how they have been able to increase profits while also saving time and labor with their Cook & Hold technology.

Steve Maahs, President and COO at Alto-Shaam, said it was a memorable event: “This event was a true celebration of our pioneering Cook & Hold ovens on a truly global scale. The fact that we were joined by attendees from every continent and every corner of the globe highlights how far we have come since my father pioneered the first Cook & Hold oven in 1968.

“Our Cook & Hold ovens were invented with operators’ needs and challenges in mind from the beginning,” Maahs continues. “Throughout the years, we have remained dedicated to continuous improvement and investment in the most innovative technology that helps our customers pioneer their path forward.”

The new range of Cook & Hold ovens are available to order now. Easy to operate, and featuring Alto-Shaam’s most advanced control yet, the new ovens can be managed remotely through Alto-Shaam’s cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc™. Through an intuitive dashboard, ChefLinc allows operators to create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens in multiple locations through the cloud – providing food operators complete control of their equipment, menus and business from wherever they are.

For those unable to attend the event, Alto-Shaam has shared a recording with all registrants, also available at: www.alto-shaam.com/en/landing-pages/cook-hold-launch-event