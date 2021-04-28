Amazon is Expanding its Service That Lets Delivery People Drop Off Groceries in Your Garage

Amazon is expanding its service that lets delivery people drop off groceries inside your garage.

The company announced Tuesday that the service is now available for all Prime members where grocery delivery is available, or more than 5,000 cities across the U.S. Until now, some Prime members could get Amazon Fresh orders and Whole Foods deliveries dropped off in their garage, but only if they lived in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco or Seattle.

The offering is a part of Amazon Key, the company’s array of services that enable delivery drivers to leave packages in garages, homes, cars and businesses.

