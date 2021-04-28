Robots are now scanning shelves at Save Mart and Lucky Supermarkets in California

JONATHAN VANIAN, Forbes Retail & FoodService April 28, 2021

Customers who shop at a few Northern California grocery stores could see a five-foot autonomous robot cruising down the aisles, scanning goods like cereal and shampoo.

Supermarket giant Save Mart Companies has begun testing inventory-scanning robots developed by Simbe, a robotics startup, at seven grocery stores in Golden State cities such as Modesto and Dublin. Those supermarkets include three of Save Mart’s namesake stores, two of its Lucky California stores, and two of its FoodMaxx groceries. 

After three months of testing the robot, called Tally, Save Mart will decide whether it makes sense to continue using the technology, said Brad Bogolea, Simbe’s chief executive. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes

