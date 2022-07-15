Amazon’s Smart Grocery Carts Are Coming to Some Whole Foods Stores

Amazon is expanding its smart shopping carts to a Whole Foods store in Massachusetts, the company said on Monday.

Amazon will initially roll out Dash Carts at a Whole Foods in Westford, Massachusetts, northwest of Boston, in the coming months, before launching the technology at additional locations.

The carts enable users to skip the checkout line by tracking and tallying up items as they’re placed the cart. Amazon launched the Dash Cart in September of 2020 at its Fresh grocery stores.

