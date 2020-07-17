Aramark Announces Executive Diversity Council and Names Ashwani Hanson Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer

PHILADELPHIA – Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, announced today that it has formed an Executive Diversity Council, led by Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer and Board Member Calvin Darden. The Company also announced it has named Ashwani (Ash) Hanson to the new role of Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer. Hanson is currently Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Aramark’s U.S. Food & Facilities business.

Aramark’s Executive Diversity Council will provide strategic focus and direction to advance diversity, equity and inclusion among its employees, client partners, customers, suppliers and communities. In addition to Zillmer and Darden, the Council will also include Hanson; Lynn McKee, Executive Vice President, Human Resources; Chief Operating Officers Marc Bruno, Brad Drummond and Carl Mittleman and the Vice Presidents of Human Resources & Diversity for their respective businesses.

“Ensuring a company culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for all has always been one of Aramark’s core values,” said John Zillmer, CEO, Aramark. “However, we can and will do more to reduce inequality, support and grow our communities, and protect our planet. With our new Executive Diversity Council and Ash’s leadership driving strategic focus and commitment at the most senior levels of our company, we look forward to developing and executing plans that will advance diversity and sustainability within Aramark and enhance our impact, enabling a brighter future for our team members and communities.”

Hanson, who joined Aramark in 2002, was named one of the Top 15 Diversity Champions in 2019 by Diversity Global and was recognized as a diversity leader to watch by Black Enterprise in 2016. She has served in a variety of leadership roles in diversity and inclusion, talent management, organizational development and human resources. A native of India, Hanson worked in the Information Technology and professional service industries in India and Malaysia. She earned her undergraduate degree from University of Madras in Tamil Nadu and a professional coaching certification from Columbia University in New York.

As Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer, Hanson will lead all diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and the strategy and governance of Aramark’s 2025 sustainability plan, which is focused on positively impacting people and the planet for generations to come. This includes eight priorities, which align with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations: zero hunger; good health & wellbeing; decent work and economic growth; reduced inequality; responsible consumption & production; climate change; protect ocean life; and reduce carbon footprint. Joining Hanson on this newly created team will be Jameel Rush, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion, Kathleen Cacciola, Vice President, Enterprise Sustainability; Jami Leveen, Vice President, Community Partnerships; and Natily Santos, Vice President, Specialty Supply Chain.

Aramark has long been recognized by institutions focused on promoting diversity and inclusion, including one of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity; a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality with a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index; a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index with a 100% score; and a Top 50 Employer for Equal Opportunity by Equal Employment Publications. The Company’s diversity and inclusion efforts are guided by thousands of associates in 10 employee resource groups: Leaders and Employees of African Descent (LEAD), Aramark Dietitians, Aramark Impacto (Hispanic/Latino), Aramark Pride (LGBTQ+), Aramark Rising Sun (Indigenous), Aramark Salute (Veterans), Aramark Synergy (Interfaith), Aramark Thrive (Individuals with Disabilities), Aramark WBRN (Women’s Business Resource Network), and Aramark Young Professionals.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.