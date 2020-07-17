KFC to Sell Plant-Based Fried Chicken in These Additional Cities

New York – KFC is launching a plant-based version of its fried chicken in about 50 locations in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego next week.

The chain has already served the faux chicken version of its product, which is made by Beyond Meat (BYND). KFC first tested Beyond Fried Chicken in Atlanta for one day last summer, and then it served the product for a limited time in Nashville and Charlotte this past winter.

The current version will be available in California while supplies last. KFC plans to monitor the results of this test to determine whether to make Beyond Fried Chicken available nationally.

