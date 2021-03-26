Asda Chief Executive Burnley Heads for Exit After £6.8bn Takeover

The chief executive of Asda is to step down following a £6.8bn takeover deal for Britain’s third-biggest grocer.

The company confirmed that Roger Burnley would stay on until next year to allow a successor to be identified, moments after Sky News broke a story that he had informed its new owners of his plans to retire.

A source close to the situation had described the looming departure of the Asda chief, who has been at the helm since 2018, as “amicable”.

