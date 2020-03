Asda’s US owner has confirmed it is in early stage discussions about the potential sale of a controlling stake in the UK supermarket.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said on Wednesday that following “inbound interest” it was in talks with a small number of interested parties regarding an opportunity to invest in its British supermarket arm, alongside itself.

It said no decisions have yet been made on any third party investment.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Mirror