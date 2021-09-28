At 100, Minnesota Grocery Chain Coborn’s Continues to ‘take Chances’

ST. CLOUD – In the early 1900s, Chester Coborn worked at a paper mill and dabbled in business with a feed store and mercantile shop.

But he was an entrepreneur at heart. So he bought a cartload of apples that had come to central Minnesota by train.

“He rented a store on Main Street,” said Chris Coborn, Chester’s great-grandson. “He got it all beautiful and signed and everything. He was ready to go the next day. And he came in the next morning to open his store for the first day of business and he found all his apples had fallen through the wood floor of the store into the dirt basement.”

