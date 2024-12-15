Better Balance Expands U.S. Footprint With New Retailers, Sports Partnerships and Fast-Casual Collaborations

Global Plant-Based Food Brand Rounds Out 2024 with Enhanced Retail Presence, Sports Arena Sponsorship and More



DALLAS, TEXAS – Better Balance, a global food brand celebrated for its innovative, delicious plant-based products, is expanding its presence across multiple U.S. markets. The strategic move will bring its popular Better Dog™ to more consumers through exciting new opportunities including a sponsorship at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, partnering with a celebrity chef-owned fast-casual chain and availability at select Giant and Martin’s stores.

Following its recent retail launch in Gelson’s Markets in Southern California, Better Balance is now the first-ever official plant-based partner of the iconic Crypto.com Arena, a collaboration brokered by AEG Global Partnerships. Home to prominent teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings and Los Angeles Sparks, the arena will feature the Better Dog at its concessions and offer fans an array of sampling events and giveaways throughout the year. With other arenas adding Better Balance across the U.S., this new venture continues to underscore Better Balance’s goal of serving delectable plant-based options to sports fans.

In another exciting collaboration, Better Balance has partnered with PLNT Burger, the East Coast fast-casual chain founded by former Top Chef contestant, Chef Spike Mendelsohn. Together, launching this December, they will offer the Better Dog™, made with out-of-this-world toppings, at 13 PLNT burger locations, celebrating a new restaurant opening in Brookline, Massachusetts, with special events throughout December. PLNT Burger, known for its indulgent plant-based takes on American classics, aligns perfectly with Better Balance’s mission of offering customers plant-based alternatives without compromising on flavor or experience. Follow both brands on social media for real-time updates on these upcoming events.

Additionally, Better Dog is now available at select Giant and Martin’s grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, with the Better Dog Classic Pack—featuring five hot dogs—offered at more than 100 locations to make plant-based options even more accessible.

“Our expanded U.S. presence reflects our commitment to making delicious and nutritious plant-based options accessible in every day dining experiences,” said Ana Guerra, Head of U.S. for Better Balance. “As demand for Better Dog continues to grow, we’re excited to bring more consumers the plant-based quality, taste and experience they deserve, whether they’re cheering at a game or enjoying a meal at home.”

Made from pea protein, the gluten- and soy-free Better Dog quickly became a consumer favorite after its initial launch in Spain in 2022 and its U.S. debut in Chicago in February 2024. Better Dog has earned numerous consumer and industry accolades and has been tested by select groups across the U.S., emerging as the top choice for taste, texture and overall experience against leading competitors in the market.

For more information on Better Balance, visit www.BetterBalanceFoods.com. If interested in wholesale, retail or vendor opportunities, please visit the customer page for more information. Follow Better Balance on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest updates on product offerings, partnerships and retailer additions.

ABOUT BETTER BALANCE

At Better Balance, we elevate plant-curious individuals by providing healthy proteins to fuel their everyday life through plant-based alternatives that boost flavor, nutrition and the experience of food they love. Whether you’re a reducetarian, flexitarian, vegetarian, vegan or simply trying to eat healthier, Better Balance offers healthy, plant-based products that taste delicious. Let’s find a Better Balance for YOU! For more information, please visit www.betterbalancefoods.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CRYPTO.COM ARENA

Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence, having established itself as one of the world’s busiest and most successful venues in the world. Since opening on October 17, 1999, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, millions of guests have come to the AEG-owned and -operated Crypto.com Arena to attend a schedule of prestigious concerts, sporting events, award shows, family shows and other major attractions unmatched by any arena.

As the home of three professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, the NHL’s LA Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – Crypto.com Arena has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG-owned and -operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Games, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 21 GRAMMY Awards shows.

For a quarter of a century, Crypto.com Arena has been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts headlined by Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Tool, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and other live events.

Hosting 200+ events annually, the arena has earned a reputation for world-class amenities, features, and honored its commitment to quality of service and provides a guest experience that is second to none. That includes comfortable seating, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, concession stands offering a variety of food and beverage options, and merchandise stores where fans can purchase team-branded clothing, accessories and memorabilia. Crypto.com Arena is not only a great venue for sports and entertainment, but it also holds a special place in the hearts of the local community. The arena has witnessed many historic moments, unforgettable performances, and become an iconic landmark in the region for the most popular and important events.

ABOUT PLNT BURGER:

About PLNT Burger: Founded in 2019 by social entrepreneur Seth Goldman and celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, PLNT Burger is a quick-service restaurant concept dedicated to crafting and redefining some of America’s favorite foods with eco-conscious, plant-based alternatives. With a focus on juicy, indulgent burgers, soft-serve ice cream and savory snacks, PLNT Burger’s mission is to provide each and every person with the ability to “eat the change” with delicious foods they love and crave. PLNT Burger offerings are free of any animal products, without compromising flavor or experience.